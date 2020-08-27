‘The Daily Show’ Goads President Trump With Full-Page Faux Lawyer Ad In Major Newspapers

The Daily Show is continuing to poke fun at President Trump – this time in print across three of the country’s biggest newspapers.

The Comedy Central nightly talk-show has taken out a faux lawyer advert in The New York Times, Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times.

The advert comes as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah bagged six Emmy nominations including Outstanding Variety Talk Series as it hopes to displace Last Week Tonight with John Oliver from the top talk prize.

It also comes as President Trump is set to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House following three days of the Republican National Convention.

The faux legal ad offers legal services to a “soon to be ex-president” which includes a real phone number 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) with a pre-record message from Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons.

The show, known as The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah since COVID-19 forced the South African comedian to do the show from his home, has been poking fun at both the RNC and the DNC over the last two weeks as part of its Votegasm 2020.

It is the latest prank from the Jen Flanz-showrun series following a Jury Duty orientation video that ran on local morning and evening news broadcasts in the DC market in January, full page ads in the Washington Post in December 2019 regarding impeachment and the team’s Presidential Twitter Library coming to DC in June 2019.