‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Expands To Five Nights To Cover Conventions

The Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention are usually two of the highlights of the political calendar for The Daily Show.

This presidential cycle, the late-night talk-show is having to do things differently, given the fact that the conventions ostensibly are going virtual.

The Comedy Central series is, however, expanding its new 45-minute episodes, dubbed “Votegasm 2020,” to five nights a week to cover them.

Starting on August 17, the show will air Monday through Friday to cover both. The Democratic National Convention – Electing America’s First Black President’s Friend will air August 17-21, while The Republican National Convention – Celebrating February’s Record Economy will run August 24-28.

The shows will feature news, analysis and guest interviews from host Trevor Noah, as well as coverage from the correspondents including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.

Wood told Deadline last month that, while where they cover the conventions and presidential debates will differ, how they cover them won’t change significantly.

“As different as the production of the lockdown has changed, the MO has remained the same — to point out the bullshit that’s going on in the political world and expose it to the people that are most affected by it,” he said. “I know we’ve got satellite trucks and there’s ways for Trevor in the corner with one of those damn hoodies to do a live show at 11 p.m.”

This comes after The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received six Emmy nominations last month, tying the 24-year-old franchise’s record for most nominations since 2014, and the most since Noah took over for Jon Stewart.