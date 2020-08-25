Cynthia Erivo Inks First-Look Deal With MRC Television & Civic Center Media, Launches Production Company

Oscar nominee and The Outsider star Cynthia Erivo is expanding her relationship with MRC Television and Civic Center Media, the studio’s joint venture with UTA, with a first-look deal. Under the pact, Erivo will develop and produce television projects through her newly formed production company, Edith’s Daughter. Additionally Erivo has named former BRON Studios executive Solome Williams as Vice President of Edith’s Daughter, a company whose mission is to “focus on projects that express the beauty in the stories and people who are often overlooked and underrepresented.”

“MRC was an incredible partner on The Outsider and I’m unbelievably excited to begin this new creative journey in television with them,” said Erivo. “I could not think of a better partner than my new Vice President Solome Williams, who is brilliant and has thoroughly impressed me with her experience and drive. I’m looking forward to building with her.”

Edith's Daughter

Williams most recently served as Director of Development at BRON Studios, where she oversaw projects in film and television including Dream Doll, based on the inventor of Barbie with writer Melisa Wallack; Falling to Earth, set to star Ben Affleck; and the English language remake of the French comedy series Call My Agent. Prior to that she worked at Fox Searchlight as the Development Coordinator on films such as Wendy, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and The Favourite.

“Cynthia’s artistry is bar none; and we have been impressed to see first-hand how she brings her creativity to life through storytelling,” said Elise Henderson, President of MRC Television. “As an artist-first studio, to partner with Edith’s Daughter provides MRC Television a unique opportunity to support not only Cynthia’s vision, but that of the many storytellers she will champion.”

Erivo, nominated for an Oscar for her leading role in Harriet, is also a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner. She’ll next be seen portraying the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha. She also will star in Universal Pictures drama Talent Show, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Lena Waithe.

MRC Television and Civic Center Media most recently cast Erivo on The Outsider, which premiered in January, 2020 on HBO as the network’s most watched new series in the last three years. Erivo played Holly Gibney in the series adaptation of the Stephen King novel. In addition to The Outsider, Civic Center Media and MRC Television’s other projects include Hulu’s The Great, which was recently renewed for a second season; The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt at Amazon; and The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd at Apple TV+.

MRC Television’s additional projects include Ozark, which recently received 18 Emmy Award nominations, on Netflix and Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss at Apple TV+.

Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, ID, Artists First (Branding) and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.