Star-Studded Women In Film Variety Show ‘Make It Work!’ To Air On The CW

The CW will team with Women In Film Los Angeles to televise the organization’s star-filled Make It Work! variety show on August 26.

Announced on Tuesday, the variety special touts a lineup of influential women in the film and television worlds as Alison Brie, Beanie Feldstein, Alfre Woodard and others are set to make an appearance. Additional stars for the program include Rosario Dawson, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn and Cheryl Hines.

During its one-hour slot, Make It Work! show will feature musical and comedy acts, celebrity testimonials and insightful conversations regarding industry women returning to work.

Make It Work!, which will be WIF’s first televised benefit, is part of the organization’s Hire Her Back campaign, which seeks to provide grants to women in Hollywood whose livelihoods have been jeopardized by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Hire Her Back initiative and fund also urges big entertainment entities to diversify their staffs as Hollywood inches its way to re-opening after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Directed by Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles, Make It Work! has Stephanie Allain, Amy Baer, Monica Levinson executive the producing. The benefit show, also produced in association with ShivHans Picutres, is written by Wendy Button, Simbi Hall and Mishy Turner.

The televised benefit will air on the CW August 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also be available on the network’s digital platforms, CWTV.com and the CW App.