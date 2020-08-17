The CW Fall Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Supernatural’, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘Devils’ & More

The CW is firming up its fall schedule with premiere dates for the final episodes of Supernatural; its 2020 pickups Devils and Swamp Thing; the season premieres of Tell Me a Story, Pandora and The Outpost; and more. Check out the net’s updated schedule below.

Production on the last two episodes of the 15th and final season of Supernatural hasn’t started yet but is slated to begin Tuesday. Of course, that remains fluid. For now, though, the first of the series’ final seven episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8.

The CW

The CW’s fall season will launch September 18 with the Season 7 premiere of Masters of Illusion at 8 p.m., followed by the series debut of World’s Funniest Animals, which will air back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.

Next up on October 4 is the Season 2 premiere of drama series Pandora at 8 p.m. Swamp Thing will make its broadcast-network debut with a special 90-minute bow at 8 p.m. The former DC Universe series settles into its regular 8-9 p.m. slot the following week ahead of the Season 2 bow of fairy-tales drama Tell Me a Story.

The international financial conspiracy thriller Devils, starring Alessandro Borghi, gets its network premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7.

Fantasy adventure series The Outpost begins its third season at 9 p.m. Thursday, October 8, ahead of Supernatural‘s return. The long journey of Supernatural’s Sam and Dean Winchester is slated to end with a November 19 series finale, preceded by a one-hour special titled Supernatural: The Long Way Home at 8 p.m.

Here is the CW’s updated fall schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9-9:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8-10 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8-10 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8-9 p.m. PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8-9:30 p.m. SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8-9 p.m. DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m. CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8-9 p.m. SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9-10 p.m. THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8-9 p.m. SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9-10 p.m. TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8-9 p.m. SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9-10 p.m. SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)