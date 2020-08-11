Cultivate Entertainment Launches Podcast Division

EXCLUSIVE: Cultivate Entertainment, the Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company, has launched a podcast division.

The new wing of the company expands on Cultivate founders Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm’s work executive producing the Showtime podcast series All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The show, featuring guests including the late Kobe Bryant and Jamie Foxx, has garnered more than 50 million views on Youtube and a further 25 million downloads on iTunes.

Cultivate Digital will be run by Anniken Aalbu, whose background includes developing sports shows in Norway, being a PGA tour reporter, and working as a producer for Michelle Khare’s YouTube series Challenge Accepted.

It is already in development on two true crime podcasts with Charles King’s Macro, and is also planning to launch a new show that will explore sports, tech, and real estate and will be fronted by former NBA players Jelani McCoy and Ray Young III with podcast studio CurtCo Media. A separate podcast will also be led by Aalbu and LA-based Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa that will focus on Women and Film in Hollywood and Scandinavia.