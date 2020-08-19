Cuba Gooding Jr Accused Of Rape In New New York Lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of rape in a case filed in New York federal court, in which a woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of raping her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Southern District of New York, a woman identified as Jane Doe said Gooding raped her twice in a Soho hotel room in 2013 after the two met earlier at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge. The suit (read it here) graphically describes the encounter at the Mercer Hotel, which the plaintiff said occurred after Gooding invited her for drinks at the downstairs bar. She said he had invited her upstairs to change his clothes, and the attacks occurred there.

The filing was made pursuant to New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, and “seeks damages to redress the injuries Plaintiff has suffered as a result of being a victim of violence committed on the basis of gender, and due, at least in part, to an animus based on gender.”

The jury-seeking suit seeks damages for mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury.

Gooding’s lawyer Mark Heller told the Associated Press that the “alleged event never took place” and that his client is “innocent of any of these false allegations.”

The filing comes as Gooding last fall pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom to six misdemeanor criminal charges of forcible touching in incidents that occurred in 2018 and last year. That trial has been delayed by the coronavirus but is expected to take place sometime this year.