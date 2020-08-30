Click to Skip Ad
Coronavirus Postpones Oakland A’s, Houston Astros Game

AP Images

On Saturday, all 30 MLB teams played, marking the first time since late July everyone was in action, and just the third overall day in the season for a complete schedule.

On Sunday, that streak ended

The Oakland A’s announced Sunday morning that they have a member of their organization testing positive for COVID-19, and so have postponed their scheduled game against the Houston Astros. The A’s will quarantine in Houston while contact tracing goes on.

The A’s join the Mets, Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals as teams that have postponed games because of infections.

