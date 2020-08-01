Coronavirus Continues to Ravage Los Angeles County: 50 New Deaths, 2,303 New Cases

A general view of the mobile drive-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at the Montebello Civic Center, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Montebello, CA.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday that 50 more people died from coronavirus overnight, with 2,303 new cases reported. Across all areas of L.A. County, it brings the total to 190,693 cases and 4,669 deaths since the outbreak began.

New COVID-19 reported deaths remain higher than last week’s average of almost 38 new deaths a day.

Currently, there are 1,904 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus, 30% of which are in the ICU.

It is reported that 92% of of those who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

Los Angeles County is seeing a 10% positivity rate among the 1,779,000 individuals tested.

Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement: “The number of deaths we are seeing is a sad reminder of the devastation COVID-19 causes. We can save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by modifying our behavior when we are around others. Only by doing our part and working together can we reduce transmission to a lower rate that allows more people to get back to work and allows our children to return to their classrooms. Hopefully, as you make your decisions about how to spend this beautiful weekend, you will do so understanding your power to affect the health of the entire community.”