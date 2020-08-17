Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site To Go Live Monday

Contenders Television: The Nominees, Deadline’s livestream telecast Sunday that featured 28 of the year’s most celebrated shows hailing from 17 networks and studios, will launch its streaming site Monday with access to all the panels.

The site will go live Monday mid-morning. In the meantime, catch up on our print coverage of today’s panels, which featured a total of 74 actors and creatives discussing the most recent and upcoming seasons of their shows as well as films and limited series.

Today’s 10-hour event, which like June’s pre-Emmy nominations Contenders Television event was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured talent including actors Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Wanda Sykes, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Martin Short, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Chephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Billy Porter, Matt Berry, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, Regina King, Paul Mescal, Bradley Whitford, Samira Riley, Alexis Bledel, Shira Haas, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Christoph Waltz, Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Michelle Visage, and hosts like Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer, Shark Tank “sharks” Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Kevin Leary, and members of the cast of We’re Here including Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce.

The day also featured creators, directors, producers, writers, composers, cinematographers and editors including Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Mimi Leder, Alex Kurtzman, Jen Flanz, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Ludwig Göransson, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Derek Cianfrance, Lenny Abrahamson, Feras Fayyad, Anna Winger, Nick Santora, Antoine Fuqua, Lesli Linka Glatter, Peter Gould, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mandy Salangsang, Michelle Mils and more.

The panels were conducted by Deadline writers and editors Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Peter White, Antonia Blyth, Dino-Ray Ramos, Anthony D’Alessandro, Amanda N’Duka and Joe Utichi, the latter of whom also hosted the event.

Sponsors are Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Eyepetizer, Michter’s and Crop Organic Vodka.

