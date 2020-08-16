Contenders Television: The Nominees Kicks Off Today With Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Aniston, Regina King, Jon Favreau, Billy Porter & More

Deadline’s all-day Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event gets underway Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. PT and is being live-streamed all day, so get on your couch and prepare for a one-stop shopping experience as we present a remarkable gathering of this season’s newly minted Emmy and TCA nominees and Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice winners.

Check out the full schedule below for the event, hosted again by Deadline’s Awardsline editor Joe Utichi. You can sign up for the livestream here, and also follow along on Deadline’s social channels using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders.

We have a total of 74 speakers this time around, along with 17 studios and networks and 28 different show contenders. Among the talent scheduled to appear are Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Wanda Sykes, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Martin Short, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Chephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Billy Porter, Matt Berry, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, Regina King, Paul Mescal, Bradley Whitford, Samira Riley, Alexis Bledel, Shira Haas, Nicole Byer, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Christoph Waltz, Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Michelle Visage, Shark Tank “sharks” Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Kevin Leary, and members of the cast of We’re Here including Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce.

Behind-the-scenes showrunners, writers, directors and producers will include Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Mimi Leder, Alex Kurtzman, Jen Flanz, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Derek Cianfrance, Lenny Abrahamson, Feras Fayyad, Anna Winger, Nick Santora, Antoine Fuqua, Lesli Linka Glatter, Peter Gould, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mandy Salangsang, Michelle Mils and many, many more.

Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante put together the incredible lineup in record time right after Emmy nominations were announced, and executive producer Bob Holmes and his technical team got to work immediately. Moderators include Deadline’s Dominic Patten, Peter White, Anthony D’Alessandro, Amanda N’Duka, Dino-Ray Ramos, Utichi and Antonia Blyth. That list also includes me and I will be kicking things off with a conversation with Hugh Jackman for HBO’s section, and ending the day with a big group including Aniston on behalf of The Morning Show for Apple TV+. In between, it will be a who’s who of this television season and you won’t want to miss a moment.

Sponsors are Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Eyepetizer, Michter’s, and Crop Organic Vodka.

Here’s the full panel schedule (all times PT):

HBO – 8:03-8:35 a.m.

Bad Education

Hugh Jackman (Actor)

We’re Here

Bob The Drag Queen (Performer)

Eureka O’Hara (Performer)

D.J. “Shangela” Pierce (Performer)

NAT GEO – 8:35-9:06 a.m.

The Cave

Feras Fayyad (Director/Writer)

Life Below Zero

Michael Cheeseman (Cinematographer)

Danny Day (Cinematographer)

Jennifer Nelson (Editor)

SHOWTIME – 9:06-9:35 a.m.

Black Monday

Don Cheadle (EP/Actor)

Homeland

Lesli Linka Glatter (Director/EP)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO – 9:35-10:05 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Panel 1)

Daniel Palladino (EP)

Rachel Brosnahan (Actor)

Tony Shalhoub (Actor)

Alex Borstein (Actor)

The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel (Panel 2)

Amy Sherman Palladino (Creator/EP)

Rachel Brosnahan (Actor)

Alex Borstein (Actor)

Marin Hinkle (Actor)

Wanda Sykes (Guest Actor)

NETFLIX – 10:05-10:34 a.m.

Unorthodox

Anna Winger (Showrunner/Writer)

Shira Hass (Actor)

Nailed It!

Nicole Byer (Host)

MORNING BREAK – 10:35-10:45 a.m.

HULU – 10:45-11:18 a.m.

Normal People

Lenny Abrahamson (Director/EP)

Paul Mescal (Actor)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford (Actor)

Samira Wiley (Actor)

Alexis Bledel (Actor)

QUIBI – 11:18-11:48 a.m.

Most Dangerous Game

Nick Santora (Creator/EP/Writer)

Christoph Waltz (Actor)

#FreeRayshawn

Laurence Fishburne (Actor)

Stephan James (Actor)

Jasmine Cephas Jones (Actor)

VH1 – 11:48 a.m.-12:16 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage (Judge/Producer)

Mandy Salangsang (EP)

Michele Mils (EP)

Jamie Martin (Lead Editor)

Kendra Pasker (Lead Editor)

Ashlei Dabney (Field Producer)

POP TV – 12:16-12:46 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy (Co-Creator/EP/Actor)

Catherine O’Hara (Actor)

Daniel Levy (Co-Creator/EP/Actor)

Annie Murphy (Actor)

LUNCH BREAK – 12:46-1:16 p.m.

FX – 1:16-1:47 p.m.

Pose

Billy Porter (Actor)

What We Do In The Shadows

Paul Simms (EP)

Stefani Robinson (EP)

Matt Berry (Actor)

DISNEY TV STUDIOS – 1:47-2:17 p.m.

This Is Us

“Sterling K. Brown (Actor)

Ron Cephas Jones (Guest Actor)

Phylicia Rashad (Guest Actor)

DISNEY+ – 2:17-2:48 p.m.

The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau (Creator/EP)

Dave Filoni (EP)

Ludwig Göransson (Composer)

SONY PICTURES TV – 2:48-3:19 p.m.

Better Call Saul

Peter Gould (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer/Director)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience

Norman Lear (EP)

Brent Miller (EP)

Kerry Washington (EP)

AFTERNOON BREAK – 3:19-3:29 p.m.

CBS ALL ACCESS – 3:29-3:59 p.m.

Star Trek: Short Treks

Alex Kurtzman (EP)

COMEDY CENTRAL – 3:59-4:29 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jen Flanz (EP/Showrunner)

Zhubin Parang (Supervising Producer/Writer)

David Kibuuka (Supervising Producer/Writer)

HBO – 4:30-5 p.m.

I Know This Much Is True

Derek Cianfrance (EP/Director/Writer)

Mark Ruffalo (EP/Actor)

Watchmen

Regina King (Actor)

ABC – 5:01-5:29 p.m.

Black-ish

Anthony Anderson (EP/Actor)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Actor)

Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran (Shark/EP)

Daymond John (Shark/EP)

Kevin O’Leary (Shark/EP)

APPLE TV+ – 5:30-6 p.m.

The Morning Show

Mimi Leder (EP/Director)

Jennifer Aniston (EP/Actor)

Billy Crudup (Actor)

Mark Duplass (Actor)

Martin Short (Guest Actor)