Common Sets Health & Wellness Series ‘Com&Well’ On YouTube

EXCLUSIVE: Already owning several titles, hip-hop star and actor Common can now add health guru to that list as the multi-hyphenate has set a new health and wellness series, Com&Well, on his YouTube channel.

The six-episode series will be hosted by Common and premiere Tuesday. Filmed in his home using Skype, Zoom and YouTube, Common shares live conversations with his personal health and wellness teams who have guided him on his journey over the years to improve his wellness lifestyle.

Each episode includes Common demonstrating some of these practices including his workouts, gardening in his backyard, cooking, a mindfulness exercise, and a challenging Live Ride on his Peloton. The guest list includes Grace Harry, Yancy and Ron Finley.

“I believe deeply that the more at peace you are with yourself, the more love and compassion you are able to put out into the world,” Common said. “Now more than ever the world needs love and mindfulness towards one another. The black community needs love, the brown community needs love. Really, we all need it. I created Com&Well to share the self-care knowledge and tools I’ve had access to and live by with my community.”

Here’s a promo for the series: