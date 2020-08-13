‘The Other Two’ & ‘South Side’ Move To HBO Max, Streamer Nabs ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ SVOD Rights In Comedy Central Prods. Deal

HBO Max has struck a programming deal with Comedy Central for three of its original live-action series.

Under the pact, praised Comedy Central comedies The Other Two and South Side will migrate to the WarnerMedia platform and become HBO Max originals, starting with their upcoming second seasons. Additionally, HBO Max has become the exclusive streaming home to Comedy Central’s hit semi-autobiographical comedy Awkawfina is Nora from Queens, headlined by The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina.

Comedy Central has been pairing down its live-action comedy slate while shifting its programming focus on adult animation, tapping into IP across ViacomCBS to build an original animated slate around stalwart South Park. In the past couple of months, the network has greenlighted Beavis and Butt-Head and The Ren & Stimpy Show reboots as well as Daria spinoff Jodie. Comedy Central’s remaining live-action lineup consists of a couple of series, led by Awkawfina, whose second season is slated to debut on the cable network in summer 2021, and veteran Drunk History.

Live-action comedy has been having a hard time on ad-supported basic cable. The Other Two and South Side’s move mirrors a similar relocation of TBS’ Search Party to HBO Max. Additionally, FX’s new comedy Dave has been a very modest performer on the linear network but a streaming hit on FX on Hulu.

The first seasons of The Other Two and South Side, which aired on Comedy Central last year, will begin streaming on HBO Max in 2021, followed by new seasons to stream exclusively as Max Original series. Both shows, produced by Comedy Central Productions, had been renewed by Comedy Central for a second season but neither new season has aired. (Season 2 for The Other Two is yet to be completed).

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions, WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

As part of the streaming deal for Awkawfina is Nora from Queens, the hit semi-autobiographical comedy’s first season is available to stream now on HBO Max. Season two will premiere and air in its entirety on Comedy Central next summer before becoming available on HBO Max.

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”



PROGRAM DESCRIPTIONS

THE OTHER TWO

Cary, an aspiring actor and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to internet fame.

Created by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon. Executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Kelly, Schneider, Andrew Singer, and Tony Hernandez. Produced by with Comedy Central Productions, Jax Media, and Broadway Video.

SOUTH SIDE

South Side follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. But until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.

Created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin, the comedy stars Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell and Lil Rel Howery. Executive producers are Michael Blieden, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin. Produced by Comedy Central Productions.

AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS

Awkwafina (Nora Lum) stars as Nora Lin in this scripted series based on her real-life beginnings in Queens, NY. Raised alongside her cousin by her dad and grandma, Nora leans on her family as she navigates young adulthood in outer borough New York City.

Created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, the series also stars Lori Tan Chinn and BD Wong. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, and Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.