HBO Max Sets Stand-Up Specials From Colin Quinn, Phoebe Robinson & Aida Rodriguez

Coming to the HBO Max stage: Colin Quinn, Phoebe Robinson and Aida Rodriguez. The trio is set for separate comedy specials for WarnerMedia’s nascent streamer.

Comedy veteran Quinn will headline and direct Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special (working title), a special described as special is part documentary and part standup showcase. It will be taped at a repurposed drive-in theater in Brooklyn with a socially distanced audience. The show is produced by Above Average and executive produced by M. Blair Breard, Marc Lieberman and Brian Stern of AGI Entertainment.

2 Dope Queens principal Robinson’s brand of confessional humor will be highlighted in a one-hour special where she dives into quarantining with her boyfriend, moderating on Michelle Obama’s book tour and failing at being a social justice warrior, among many other topics. Robinson also serves as an executive producer through her company Tiny Reparations.

Rodriguez’s first hourlong solo stand-up special will confront today’s audiences about cancel culture and the social issues of the day — not just because they’re ripped from the headlines but because they are in the pages torn out of her personal life. Trigger warning: Her comedy might offend those who are too uptight to listen anyway. The show is produced by Art & Industry.

Premiere dates for the specials are TBA.