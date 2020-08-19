Colin Powell To Speak At Democratic Convention In Endorsement Of Joe Biden

Democrats added another Republican to their lineup of speakers at the convention on Tuesday: Colin Powell, the former Secretary of State under George W. Bush.

Powell already endorsed Biden, and he also backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 campaigns. But this is the first time that he has spoken at a Democratic convention.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops, in the same way he would his own family,” Powell said in a clip released on Tuesday. “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experienced he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.”

Powell also talks about the need to restore the values exemplified by Biden in the White House.

Powell’s appearance also will come on the same night that Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, will be heard in a video about the friendship between her late husband and Biden. Cindy McCain’s appearance is said not to be an endorsement, at least not yet.

As word came out about Powell’s appearance, President Donald Trump retweeted disparaging comments, including one calling the him a “Neocon WMD hoaxer.”