Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment Selects Executives For Annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship

Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) has unveiled the executives selected for their fourth annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, an industry-leading accelerator for rising junior media executives designed to propel them to the senior ranks.

The fellowship is modeled after the CAPE New Writers Fellowship and fosters the next generation of creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks and beyond. The program helps pave the path for executives of the AAPI community to take senior, decision-making positions that will help bolster change in the film and TV industry. Throughout August and September, the selected Fellows will participate in masterclasses, workshops, roundtables, and one-on-one mentoring sessions with high-level industry executives.

The Class of 2020 includes:

Caroline Y. Mak | Manager, Netflix

Duane Luu | Manager of Development, UCP

Jane Lee | Manager, Original Animation, Series, Netflix

Maya Kambe | Director of Development, Animation, Paramount

Mohan Mandali | Junior Executive, Fabrik Entertainment

Nayantara Roy | Development Executive, Endeavor Content

Nick Hsieh | Film Development Coordinator, Get Lifted Film Co.

Nikitha Menon | Director of Development, Ladies’ Car Productions

Taylor Tang | Scripted Creative Executive, Quibi

Vasco Xu | Creative Executive, Worldwide Production, Legendary Pictures

“Recognizing that greater representation and diversity in film and TV required material change in Hollywood’s executive leadership and decision-making ranks, CAPE launched this first-of-its-kind, highly-selective and formalized CAPE Leaders Fellowship to build networks and mentor the industry’s best and brightest rising media executives,” said CAPE Executive Director Michelle K. Sugihara. “As the discourse around race and privilege escalates in Hollywood, programs like the CAPE Leaders Fellowship are critical to dismantle the systemic issues within the film and television industry.”