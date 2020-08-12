Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Hollywood’ Production Designer Matthew Flood Ferguson On Crafting Fictional, Old Hollywood Studio & Recreating 1948 Oscars For Netflix Miniseries

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sumner Redstone Dies: Giant Of The Media World Was 97

Read the full story

CNN Plans Six Hours Of Coverage For Each Night Of Conventions

Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

CNN will provide six hours of coverage each night of the Democratic and Republican conventions, which will be nearly all virtual.

The network typically has a major presence at convention sites, setting up its own restaurant, the CNN Grill, to serve as a backdrop for its anchors and correspondents. The coronavirus crisis has forced both parties to cancel just about all events and speeches at the chosen convention cities, Milwaukee for the Democrats and Charlotte for Republicans, while networks are basing their coverage from their studios in New York and Washington.

CNN’s coverage will be from 8 PM to 2 AM ET starting on Monday, when the Democratic National Convention starts and runs through Aug. 20. The Republican convention runs Aug. 24-27.

Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King will host coverage, with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon joining from midnight to 2 AM. They will be joined by the network’s team of reporters and analysis. Commentators for the DNC will be Van Jones, Jennifer Granholm, Andrew Yang and Scott Jennings. Rick Santorum, Granholm, David Urban and Amanda Carpenter will join RNC coverage. Daniel Dale will provide fact checking through the evenings and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will provide COVID-19 updates.

CNN Audio also will debut two new podcasts — CNN Political Briefing, launching on Monday, is a five minute daily brief from David Chalian, and Politically Sound, premiering on Aug. 21, will be a weekly series hosted by Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson. Axe Files with David Axelrod also will feature convention programming. On YouTube, The Point with Chris Cillizza will take an answer questions with Republican and Democratic strategists, while CNN Politics will feature updates.

Other networks announced their plans in recent days. In line with previous cycles, the major broadcasters will air one hour of convention coverage per night.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad