‘Clueless’ Series Reboot Lands At Peacock

A Clueless TV series, based on the hit 1995 feature, is in development at Peacock.

As Deadline reported exclusively, the project, which hails from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace) and CBS TV Studios, has been in development since last October, but no network or streaming service was attached.

The series centers around the Dionne character played by Stacey Dash in the movie and the 1996 series adaptation.

Written by Reddout and Hickey, the new Clueless is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?



American Gothic and No Tomorrow creator Corinne Brinkerhoff and her development executive Tiffany Grant are executive producing via Brinkerhoff’s overall deal at CBS TV Studios, as well as Robert Lawrence, who was a producer on the Clueless movie, and Eli Bush.

CBS TV Studios has the TV rights to the 1995 Paramount feature written and directed by Amy Heckerling, which starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher, Dash as Dionne as well as Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd. CBS TV Studios’ predecessor, Paramount Network Television, was behind the 1996 half-hour comedy series Clueless, created by Heckerling, which ran for three seasons, one on ABC and two on UPN.

The Clueless TV series, which followed the movie’s premise of chronicling the adventures of Cher Horowitz, a California girl who attends Bronson Alcott High, starred Rachel Blanchard as Cher since Silverstone was not available, with Dash reprising her role as Dionne.