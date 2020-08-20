Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Makes Anti-Gay Slur On Live Mic, Leaves In Mid-Game

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Olivia Wilde To Direct Untitled Female-Centered Marvel Movie At Sony

Read the full story

Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Makes Anti-Gay Slur On Live Mic, Leaves In Mid-Game

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) AP Images

Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was heard using an anti-gay slur on Wednesday during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Brennaman was picked up by a microphone after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. The 56-year-old Brennaman was seemingly not aware that he was on the air.

He later exited the broadcast booth during the second game of the doubleheader and begged for forgiveness after video of the incident went up on social media and reaction trended.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that, I guess, went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said during the fifth inning. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. … I don’t know if I’ll be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’ll be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox, I want to apologize to the people that sign my paycheck — for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody I’ve offended tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. I’d like to think that I have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.

“Jim Day will take you the rest of the way,” Brennaman said, referring to another Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster.

It was unclear whether Brennaman was removed from the broadcast, or left on his own

Major League Baseball and the Reds have not yet commented.

Brennaman has called major league games for 33 years, 27 of the with Fox Sports. He is the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad