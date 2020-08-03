Three weeks into Sharkfest 2020, National Geographic is already looking ahead to Sharkfest 2021. The network has given a green light to Shark Beach (working title) a Sharkfest 2021 premiere special, with Thor and The Avengers star Chris Hemsworth to star and executive produce. The announcement was made Monday during Nat Geo’s virtual summer TCA press tour presentation.

In Shark Beach (wt), from Nutopia (The World According to Jeff Goldblum, One Strange Rock), Hemsworth investigates the measures put in place to safeguard our co-existence and to uncover the complicated truth behind the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia.

In the special, Hemsworth, surfer and renowned environmentalist, joins local biologists to explore how existing preventative measures work to stave off shark-human encounters and dives with different species of sharks to understand their behaviors and power. He also uncovers the latest breakthroughs in shark science technology designed to protect both sharks and humans. Per Nat Geo, Hemsworth’s mission to understand sharks is more than a journey; he’s searching for the answers to help pave the way to living more harmoniously among sharks.

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” says Hemsworth. “It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

“Sharkfest has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans. In success, we’re also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behavior through their incredible social platforms,” says Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about Shark Beach and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivaled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

“Continuing to build on Nutopia’s relationship with A-list talent like Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and now Chris Hemsworth, Shark Beach is a fantastic opportunity to explore the tricky relationship between humans and sharks,” says Jane Root, Nutopia CEO and founder. “As someone interested in conservation, Hemsworth has a deep admiration for these creatures and knows how dangerous sharks can be for swimmers and surfers. We are excited to partner with him to further explore ways both can live together safely.”

Currently in its third consecutive week on National Geographic, Sharkfest continues on Nat Geo Wild for two more weeks, beginning Sunday, August 9.



Shark Beach is produced for National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild by Nutopia. Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers. For Nutopia, Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed and Mark Hedgecoe are executive producers. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is executive producer, and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president, global unscripted entertainment.