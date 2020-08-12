Click to Skip Ad
Chicago Visual Artist Hebru Brantley Signs With WME

Hebru Brantley
Ja Tecson/Hypebeast

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago artist Hebru Brantley has signed with WME and will work with the agency to build his Angry Hero production company. He was previously under UTA.

Brantley, a visual artist whose works highlights African American life in America, has showcased his projects in a number of major cities across the nation, ranging from San Francisco to Miami. The artist has also taken his work internationally, exhibiting his art in Tokyo, Hong Kong and at global art exhibits including Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami and Frieze London.

Fans of Brantley, who has previously collaborated with Nike and Adidas, include Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, George Lucas, LeBron James and Lenny Kravitz.

The artist already has different deals in progress, including one with Sony Pictures TV. He is also developing his own original content including films Kankakee with Lionsgate and Point Grey, and Hype with Peter Chernin. Brantley’s Flyboy with Gigi Pritzker is in the works as well.

Brantley continues to be represented by Andre Des Rochers, Corey Martin and Bejide Davis.

