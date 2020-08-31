‘Chicago Fire’: Daniel Kyri Upped To Series Regular For Season 9 Of NBC Drama Series

Daniel Kyri, who has been heavily recurring on Chicago Fire since Season 7 as rookie firefighter Darren Ritter, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming ninth season.

Kyri has appeared almost every episode of Chicago Fire since he made his debut in the second episode of Season 7 for a total of 36 episodes to date.

“Very excited Daniel is going to be a series regular this year,” said series co-creator/executive producer Derek Haas. “Ritter has become a big part of Firehouse 51, and Daniel plays him with a sincerity and depth that always makes the room excited to write for him. Expect to see some big Ritter action in Season 9.”

Kyri’s character came out on the NBC drama last season, and Kyri, who is openly gay, spoke with People’s World at the time about the episode’s significance. “You go into something like this and try not to have expectations,” he told the publication about the days leading up to the reveal. “Watching the scene felt personal because it felt like I was the one coming out to the world on national television.”

Related Story WBTV's Susan Rovner In Spotlight Of NBCUniversal Top Programming Executive Search

From Dick Wolf and Haas, Chicago Fire looks into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.

Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce. Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Kyri’s other previous credits include Freeform’s The Thing About Harry and Stephen Cone’s film Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, now streaming on Hulu. The multihyphenate also wrote, directed, produced and starred in web miniseries The T.

He is repped by Stewart Talent Chicago & LA and managed by Etcetera and Company.