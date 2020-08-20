Chi Chi DeVayne Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Zavion Davenport Was 34

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died, production company World of Wonder confirmed. The drag queen, whose real name was Zavion Davenport, was hospitalized for pneumonia before passing away Thursday at age 34.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met,” World of Wonder’s official Twitter account posted.

Davenport, known for their humor and dance skills, hailed from Shreveport, LA. The Drag Race alum appeared on Season 8, placing fourth overall on the reality competition. Davenport also returned to appear on Season 3 of All Stars, finishing eighth.

Upon hearing the news, RuPaul reflected on their time on the show.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all,” RuPaul wrote via the official Drag Race Twitter.

Davenport had also been living with scleroderma and was admitted to the hospital for suspected kidney failure in July.

Fellow drag queens and show alumni expressed their condolences and sadness on Twitter as well. All Stars 5 winner and Season 9 contestant Shea Coulée mourned the news, writing “wake me up when it’s all over.” Additional Drag Race stars Farrah Moan, Trinity the Tuck Taylor and The Vixen also mourned on social media.

