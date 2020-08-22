Cher To Headline LGBTQ+ Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Cher will headline an LGBTQ+ fundraiser for Joe Biden on August 31, and they will be joined by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Also scheduled to take part in the virtual event are Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI).

Cher backed Biden during the Democratic primary and wrote after his convention acceptance speech on Thursday, ‘AM PROUD JOE BIDEN SUPPORTER. LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES. WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN.”

The tickets for the event start at $1,000 per person, and rise to $100,000, either for donating or raising that amount. Donors of $50,000 and above will get to participate in a “virtual clutch.”

The Biden campaign has lined up other entertainment figures for events over the next several weeks. On Wednesday, Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate a conversation on “the value of women voters and leaders,” with Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL). Tickets start at $100 per person.

Jennifer Garner will participate in a virtual fundraiser on Sept. 8 with Jill Biden, with tickets starting at $250 per person.

Cyndi Lauper is on the bill for an LGBTQ+ event on Sept. 14, with Buttigieg, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Tickets start at $100 per person.

