Neil Marshall, Charlotte Kirk Fiancé, Dropped By Verve Agency

Deadline has confirmed that Hellboy filmmaker Neil Marshall has been dropped by Verve.

He signed with the agency last November.

The director, who recently made the period horror film The Reckoning with his fiancé Charlotte Kirk, has been in the crosshairs of a recent scandal involving the actress, and former NBC Universal Chairman Ron Meyer. Last week, Meyer, stepped away from NBCU after 25 years, admitting that he had a consensual affair with a woman, and not behaving in sync with the values of the entertainment conglomerate. Meyer said that he was being extorted by such woman, and reports later revealed that person to be Kirk.

Other media reports blamed Marshall for being involved in Meyer’s extortion, but in a statement to Deadline, the filmmaker specifically said “The allegations concerning myself, Ron Meyer and NBC/Universal are nothing but lies based upon falsehoods. There isn’t a grain of truth to this story, so I urge you, don’t just look at a headline and take it as gospel. Certain websites believe they can publish whatever scurrilous garbage that is fed to them with impunity.”

In the wake of the Meyer imbroglio, Kirk and Marshall pulled out of a virtual Q&A at the Fantasia festival in Canada where The Reckoning was making its world premiere last Thursday.

Marshall continues to be repped by Artists First. Verve could not be reached for comment.