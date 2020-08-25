‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Producer Clerkenwell To Make Next Channel 4 Series ‘The Birth Of Daniel F Harris’

Channel 4 has commissioned its latest series from Clerkenwell Films, the producer behind its BAFTA-winning Netflix co-production The End Of The F***ing World.

Like Clerkenwell did with End Of The F***ing World’s Charlie Covell, the company is teaming with a relatively new writer, Pete Jackson (One Normal Night), to create gripping eight-part drama The Birth Of Daniel F Harris.

Here’s the premise: Danny was a baby when his mother was killed in a car crash. Overcome with grief, his father locked him away in a house, telling him the outside world is full of monsters that will spirit him away like his mother.

But when Danny turns 18 his whole world explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. He also finds the real monster — the one that killed his mom.

“This is writer Pete Jackson’s first series commission for TV. Pete’s voice is accomplished, distinctive and insightful. This story about a young man who grew up shielded from the problems modern teenagers face provides a timely commentary on the world we now live in,” said Clerkenwell CEO Murray Ferguson.

The Birth Of Daniel F Harris will be executive produced by Ferguson, Petra Fried and Emily Harrison. Gavin O’Grady produces. It was commissioned by Channel 4 drama head Caroline Hollick and commissioner Lee Mason. BBC Studios will distribute internationally.