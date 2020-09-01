Chadwick Boseman Honored By Courtney B. Vance In SAG-AFTRA Foundation Video: “Strong, Resilient, Purposeful”

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman in his latest fireside chat, reposting a laugh-filled Q&A with cast members and director of Marshall, the 2017 film in which Boseman portrayed famed civil rights leader and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

In the Q&A, Boseman, who died Friday at 43, recalled getting his SAG card for a role on Law & Order. “I played probably one of two, maybe one of three, of the only Black people ever to commit a crime and get off.” The line brought down the house.

The Q&A was held at the Foundation’s offices in 2017; watch it above.

“I’d like to start by acknowledging a bright light, one of our own, who transitioned on August 28,” Vance said in his 17th fireside chat since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (watch it below). “Mr. Chadwick Boseman represented the very best of what it means to be an actor, a man, and a strong, resilient, purposeful human being. Despite his battling colon cancer, he selflessly rose each and every day to fulfill his dream – his destiny – of being a part of our worldwide community. We salute and honor him for his eternal contributions to the annals of history. We will forever be grateful to him and his family for his gifts.”

Vance said that to date, the Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed over $5.7 million in emergency aid to more than 6,100 SAG-AFTRA members in need. “If you are in the position to help with the Fund,” he said, “we continue to raise money. 100% of your contributions go directly to your fellow SAG-AFTRA artists in need, so we greatly appreciate you stepping up for those in our shared community who will benefit by your kindness and generosity.”

He signed off by saying: “Stay healthy, stay connected, and if you’re feeling sick or symptomatic, stay home. Grace and peace.”