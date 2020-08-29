Chadwick Boseman’s Career in Films – Photo Gallery

His family said in a statement: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman’s first starring film role came with 42, a biopic of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in major league baseball. He then appeared with Kevin Costner in NFL saga Draft Day. Shortly thereafter he portrayed soul singer James Brown in Get On Up. He also appeared in 2016’s Gods of Egypt.

Those personality driven roles led to his biggest portrayal – T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and the legendary Black Panther. He first appeared in the role in Captain America: Civil War, the initial leg of a five-picture deal. The film was the launching pad for 2018’s enormously successful Black Panther, which was as much of a cultural touchstone as it was a superhero film. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in the United States after its February debut.