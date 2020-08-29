Chadwick Boseman’s Career in Films – Photo Gallery

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who was the star of the the blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther, has died from colon cancer at the age of 43.
He kept his battle with cancer quiet from the public. Boseman died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family present, according to his publicist.
Boseman notably played the parts of baseball icon Jackie Robinson and music superstar James Brown during his film career. However, his role as T’Challa, the king of the mythical African land of Wakanda, gave him international recognition.