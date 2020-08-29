Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Chadwick Boseman, Star Of 'Black Panther', Dies At 43

Read the full story

Chadwick Boseman’s Career in Films – Photo Gallery

8 View All

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who was the star of the the blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther, has died from colon cancer at the age of 43.

He kept his battle with cancer quiet from the public. Boseman died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family present, according to his publicist.

Boseman notably played the parts of baseball icon Jackie Robinson and music superstar James Brown during his film career. However, his role as T’Challa, the king of the mythical African land of Wakanda, gave him international recognition.

His family said in a statement: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman’s first starring film role came with 42, a biopic of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in major league baseball. He then appeared with Kevin Costner in NFL saga Draft Day. Shortly thereafter he portrayed soul singer James Brown in Get On Up. He also appeared in 2016’s Gods of Egypt.

Those personality driven roles led to his biggest portrayal – T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and the legendary Black Panther. He first appeared in the role in Captain America: Civil War, the initial leg of a five-picture deal. The film was the launching pad for 2018’s enormously successful Black Panther, which was as much of a cultural touchstone as it was a superhero film. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in the United States after its February debut.

T’Challa appeared again in the massive Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers; Endgame, which became the films of the years 2018 and 2019, both the highest-grossing of those years, with Endgame the highest-grossing film of all-time.

Boseman also appeared in 2019’s 21 Bridges, an action thriller directed by Brian Kirk, and Spike Lee’s 2020 war drama film Da 5 Bloods, released in June via Netflix. Black Panther 2 was tentatively scheduled for May 2022.

Click on the photo above to look at a photo gallery of Boseman’s major films.

