Twitter Crowns Chadwick Boseman’s Last Post Most Liked Tweet Ever: “A Tribute Fit For a King”

The Black Panther, even after his death, continues to rule.

On Saturday, a day after Chadwick Boseman lost his battle to colon cancer, announced that the star’s final post on the social media site it the most liked tweet ever. The tweet, which comes from Boseman’s official Twitter account, is a picture of the actor and his family’s announcement of his death.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” the official Twitter account said, retweeting Boseman’s post. “#WakandaForever.”

Boseman’s tweet, which was posted around 7 p.m. on Friday, has gained around 2 million retweets and more than 7.7 million likes as of Saturday afternoon and continues to climb. The Get On Up actor’s final post sits where tweets from Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Barack Obama, Ariana Grande and One Direction once sat.

Among the millions retweeting and liking the newly-crowned tweet were Hollywood stars, politicians and other public figures. Dwayne Johnson, Quinta Brunson and Natasha Rothwell retweeted Boseman’s post and added their own tribute to the Da 5 Bloods star. Also retweeting the original post were the NAACP and The Academy.

Boseman succumbed to his four-year fight against colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.