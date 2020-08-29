Click to Skip Ad
Chadwick Boseman, Star Of 'Black Panther', Dies At 43

Hollywood Reeling Over Chadwick Boseman: Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Joe Biden, Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Kamala Harris & Others Mourn Star’s Death

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

(We will continue to update this post) The death of Chadwick Boseman tonight has sent shockwaves through Hollywood at the loss of a man who was as full of grace as he was talent.

The Black Panther star passed away Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43 years old. Boseman had been battling the disease since 2016, the year he first appeared as T’Challa in the Russo Brothers’ directed Captain America: Civil War. In a career that spanned performances as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, soul superstar James Brown, future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the cultural touchstone of Wakanda’s king and Marvel superhero, Boseman was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods.

The passing of the NAACP Image Awards winning Boseman came on the very same day that MLB celebrates the legacy and life of Brooklyn Dodgers ace Robinson, who shattered the sports racial barriers when he took the field in 1947.

Soon after the announcement on social media of Boseman’s death on Friday evening, tributes began to pour in from peers and admirers across the industry, including Presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, director Barry Jenkins, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Black Panther co-star Sterling K Brown.

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family
– Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios & Chief Creative Officer, Marvel

The last time I saw Chadwick, it was across a crowded room. It had been a while, but I made my way and as I apologized to him for my roll in the dissolution of a project we were meant to make together, he paused me, placed his hand on my shoulder and said: “Don’t even trip.” Followed by: “You good, though?” This was well within his very private fight. I have no doubt  I’m not alone in this experience. This is an unspeakable sadness.
– Barry Jenkins, Moonlight director

Chadwick was a force of nature full of abundant talent and strong spirit. Tonight all baseball teams are wearing 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, and today marks the anniversary of Dr. King’s iconic I Have a Dream speech. Chad was special, he played Jackie Robinson with respect and reverence for the legacy of a man who changed the world. Chad was kind and genuine, I will miss him dearly and I will never forget him. My heart goes out to his wife and family.
– Thomas Tull, 42 Producer

— MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

