Hollywood Reeling Over Chadwick Boseman: Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Joe Biden, Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Kamala Harris & Others Mourn Star’s Death

(We will continue to update this post) The death of Chadwick Boseman tonight has sent shockwaves through Hollywood at the loss of a man who was as full of grace as he was talent.

The Black Panther star passed away Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43 years old. Boseman had been battling the disease since 2016, the year he first appeared as T’Challa in the Russo Brothers’ directed Captain America: Civil War. In a career that spanned performances as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, soul superstar James Brown, future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the cultural touchstone of Wakanda’s king and Marvel superhero, Boseman was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods.

The passing of the NAACP Image Awards winning Boseman came on the very same day that MLB celebrates the legacy and life of Brooklyn Dodgers ace Robinson, who shattered the sports racial barriers when he took the field in 1947.

Soon after the announcement on social media of Boseman’s death on Friday evening, tributes began to pour in from peers and admirers across the industry, including Presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, director Barry Jenkins, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Black Panther co-star Sterling K Brown.

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family

– Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios & Chief Creative Officer, Marvel

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

The last time I saw Chadwick, it was across a crowded room. It had been a while, but I made my way and as I apologized to him for my roll in the dissolution of a project we were meant to make together, he paused me, placed his hand on my shoulder and said: “Don’t even trip.” Followed by: “You good, though?” This was well within his very private fight. I have no doubt I’m not alone in this experience. This is an unspeakable sadness.

– Barry Jenkins, Moonlight director

Chadwick was a force of nature full of abundant talent and strong spirit. Tonight all baseball teams are wearing 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, and today marks the anniversary of Dr. King’s iconic I Have a Dream speech. Chad was special, he played Jackie Robinson with respect and reverence for the legacy of a man who changed the world. Chad was kind and genuine, I will miss him dearly and I will never forget him. My heart goes out to his wife and family.

– Thomas Tull, 42 Producer



A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

I’m so broken right now on Chadwick BOSEMAN — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From “Black Panther” to “Da 5 Bloods,” Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020 💔 pic.twitter.com/Y8ZbFdpHCe — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 29, 2020 We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE

— MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020