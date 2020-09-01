Michael B. Jordan Remembers ‘Black Panther’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman: “You Are My Big Brother”

Michael B. Jordan broke his silence on the death of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, with an emotional Instagram tribute Monday.
“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” Jordan wrote. “I wish we had more time.”
Jordan, who starred opposite Boseman’s titular hero as Oakland-raised Erik Killmonger, mourned the passing of the 43-year-old actor, reminiscing on the times they shared on the Black Panther set. The Creed actor also spoke about how Boseman inspired him, even before they worked together on the set of the groundbreaking Marvel film.
“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” Jordan said in the Instagram post. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”
Jordan posted pictures of him and Boseman standing back to back and sharing laughs together. The words “I wish we had more time” echoed throughout his poignant caption.
The Fruitvale Station star also reflected on Boseman’s impact on the entertainment industry and on his personal circle. He wrote that in Boseman’s process of becoming the Black Panther, an on-screen representation of Black strength and excellence, the actor never “lost sight of what [he] loved most.”
“You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity,” Jordan continued.
“You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here,” he added.
Jordan brought his moving Instagram tribute to an end, listing all what he’ll miss about the Get On Up star, from his sense of humor to his generosity. He concluded by stating that his work from here on out will be for Boseman and all he represented.
“I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother,” Jordan concluded.
Boseman died of colon cancer on Friday. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods actor was 43.
