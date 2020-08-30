Chadwick Boseman Honored At Lakers Game By LeBron James With ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saluted late actor Chadwick Boseman Saturday night before the start of the Lakers/Portland Trail Blazers playoff game.

When James kneeled for the national anthem, he then crossed his arms in the familiar “Wakanda Forever” salute from the Black Panther film, which featured Boseman in the title role. James ended his moment by pointing skyward with his finger at the end of the song.

His gesture came a day after Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43, shocking the world. Boseman had kept his four-year battle with the disease from the public, even as he appeared in a long string of films, including his signature cinematic moment, 2018’s Black Panther, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all-time.