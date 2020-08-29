Joe & Anthony Russo On Chadwick Boseman: ‘A Tremendous Talent Who Inspired A Generation To Stand Up And Be King’

While articles are already showing up speculating on what will happen to the Black Panther sequel, the Marvel Comics Universe filmmakers who worked most closely with Chadwick Boseman are simply trying to process the enormous grief of an unimaginable tragedy in a year full of them. Ryan Coogler, who directed the history-making blockbuster Black Panther and was drawing up the sequel, has not yet expressed his feelings on the death of his 43-year old star.

Deadline this morning caught up with Joe & Anthony Russo, whose Captain America: Civil War introduced Boseman’s Black Panther character to audiences. Boseman played the Wakandan king in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The AGBO partners were understandably despondent, but told Deadline:

“This is hard to process. Chadwick was an incredibly elegant and thoughtful individual who conveyed dignity and integrity in a way that very few could. A tremendous talent who inspired a generation to stand up and be king. He understood something unique and noble about life, and was determined to use his talents in ways that impacted. He had so much to give…”