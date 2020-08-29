Chadwick Boseman Death Prompts Plea From Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance has issued a plea for “open conversations” on the young-onset disease that claimed the life of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman on Friday at age 43.

“The Colorectal Cancer Alliance mourns with Chadwick Boseman’s fans, friends, and family over the loss of this bright star to colon cancer,” said a message from Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Somberly, we share that young-onset colorectal cancer is on the rise and cuts short thousands of lives every year.

“Colorectal cancer benefits from an intense stigma, particularly in the Black community. Cancer is a personal battle, and we respect Boseman’s choice to shield the public from his diagnosis. The Alliance, however, encourages open conversations about this disease. Even superheroes can develop colorectal cancer.

“Colorectal cancer is the second-deadliest cancer in the US when men and women are combined, and it disproportionately affects our black and brown communities. With education and awareness to defeat the stigma, resources for those diagnosed, and innovative research toward cures, we can end colorectal cancer in our lifetime.”

The message closed with a hashtag: #ChadwickForever.

The charity also cited some American Cancer Society statistics:

Key stats regarding colorectal cancer and African Americans: