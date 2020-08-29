‘Black Panther’ Family Mourns The Death Of Chadwick Boseman; Avengers Assemble To Pay Tribute To Actor

On screen, Chadwick Boseman was an invincible superhero. In real life, he courageously fought a four-year battle against cancer but lost. Boseman’s death at age 43 sent shockwaves through the world, with millions of fans mourning the loss of an icon.

For his Black Panther family, Boseman, who played the title character in the groundbreaking 2018 Marvel movie, was also a colleague and a friend. As the news of his death began to sink in, his Black Panther co-stars started posting tributes to the fallen hero.

Angela Bassett, who played Boseman’s mother in the movie, shared a touching story of her personal connection to Boseman. It started more than a decade before they starred together in Black Panther when she received an honorary degree from Howard University, and Boseman was the student assigned to escort her that day.

“This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal,” Bassett wrote. “So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother.”

Bassett also posted a gallery of images of her and Boseman, both in character from the 2018 movie and from events, including the cast celebrating their ensemble SAG Award.

“I don’t have words. Rest in Piece, Bruh,” wrote Sterling K. Brown, who played Boseman’s uncle.

“Your legacy will live on forever,” Marvel Studios wrote in a note next to an image of Boseman as Black Panther.

The studio’s president/chief creative officer and Black Panther producer Kevin Feige penned a moving tribute to Boseman.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating,” Feige said. “He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Boseman’s death reverberated across the Marvel universe, with fellow Avengers mourning his loss.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” Chris Hemsworth wrote next to a picture with Boseman. “One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met.”

Chris Evans also posted photos of him and Boseman. “I’m absolutely devastated,” he wrote. “Chadwick was special. A true original.”

Added Mark Ruffalo, “What a man, and what an immense talent.”

