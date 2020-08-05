Chad Stahelski To Produce ‘Man From Nowhere’ Remake At New Line, Reuniting With ‘John Wick’ Scribe Derek Kolstad

EXCLUSIVE: The partnership between the team behind the John Wick franchise continues as we are hearing Chad Stahelski is coming on to produce New Line’s remake of the 2010 South Korean Pic The Man From Nowhere, with Derek Kolstad penning the script. Stathelski directed all three John Wick films with Kolstad serving as writer. That franchise continues to be a monster at the box-office with the most recent film grossing $326 million at the Worldwide box-office.

The Man From Nowhere was the highest grossing film in South Korea during its year of release making $42M. The pic, directed and written by Jeong-beom Lee opened to No. 1 and held that spot for five weeks. The original film centered around a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past who takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend.

Stahelski will produce with Jason Spitz through their 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. CJ E&M will also produce. Insiders say the execs are very high on the script that Kolstad just delivered and plan on meeting with directors for the job as Stahelski is not expected to direct.

Though the John Wick franchise has kept Stahelski busy for the last couple of years, Stahelski and his 87Eleven Entertainment banner have stayed quite active on the producing front. They are currently in development on a reboot of the cult classic Highlander at Lionsgate which Stahelski will also direct as well as the John Wick spin-off Ballerina with Len Wiseman attached to direct. On the TV side, they are currently working on The Continental at STARZ.

Stahelski is repped by WME. Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.