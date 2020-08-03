Legendary showrunner Jane Mun has been tapped to showrun César Millán’s latest series as Nat Geo steps up its behind-the-screens diversity strategy.

Mun, who recently oversaw and exec produced the HBO competition series, has previously worked with the Dog Whisperer on Cesar Millan: Viva Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, she co-exec produced the 63rd Primetime Emmys, launched Total Knock Out with Mark Burnett and last year worked on ABC’s Brad Paisley Thinks He’s So Special, Amazon Prime Day Concert Live and CBS special Lip Sync To The Rescue with Cedric The Entertainer.

Cesar’s Way stars Millán as he looks to address dog owners whose relationships with their pets are suffering because of longer work hours and technological interruptions.

The ten-part series, which is set to launch in the spring of 2021, is produced by Leepson Bounds Entertainment, which is behind Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation and Cesar 911.

“We are committed to significantly increasing the number of diverse showrunners, writers and filmmakers that we work with to bring more perspective and authenticity to our storytelling,” said Courteney Monroe, President of National Geographic Global Television Networks.

Monroe, speaking at the virtual TCA press tour, called Mun a “brilliant” showrunner. “We still have much work to do with respect to diversity and inclusion and I look forward to sharing our specific plans in the coming months.”