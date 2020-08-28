Cartoon Network’s Rob Scorcher Segues To Production Deal, Sam Register Adds Cartoon Network Studios Oversight, Amy Friedman Joins Net As Senior Advisor

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros.’ recently formed Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division, is realigning its executive ranks at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register is expanding his responsibilities, adding oversight of Cartoon Network Studios to his purview, reporting to Ascheim. With Register’s promotion, Cartoon Network’s Chief Content Officer Rob Sorcher, who served as head of Cartoon Network Studios, will segue into an overall production deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, where he’ll create both animated and live-action properties.

Taking over Sorcher’s Cartoon Network programming oversight responsibilities on an interim basis is former Nickelodeon and Universal Kids executive Amy Friedman, who has been brought in as a senior advisor. Reporting to Ascheim, Friedman will provide creative, strategic and inclusive programming guidance for the Cartoon Network brand.

Ed Adams, EVP and General Manager of Warner Bros. Animation, will now have an expanded role to serve both studios alongside Register, to whom he will continue to report.

In his new role, Register will lead both animation studios as separate entities. Between the two Studios, the GKYAC animation operation currently produces more than 30 series, including such hits as Teen Titans Go! and Looney Tunes Cartoons at WBA, and Craig of the Creek and We Bare Bears at CNS.

“The legacy of each of these great studios is long, with remarkable contributions to culture and the world of animation. There is no one better to usher in this exciting new period in these studios’ history than Sam,” said Ascheim. “We owe Rob a huge debt of gratitude for building the Cartoon Network brand to what it is today, creating a long list of imagination-capturing hit shows. He’s one of the most talented executives in our industry, someone who has changed the content game many times over, and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next for us.”

Said Sorcher, “I am honored to have played my part in producing the artistry, innovation and heart of Cartoon Network Studios, bringing joy to generations of young people around this world. I would like to thank Warner Bros. Television Group for embracing my wide-ranging interests, and I’m energized by the potential of this next chapter.”

Register has served as president of Warner Bros. Animation since April 2014, supervising the studio’s television animation unit and overseeing creative efforts related to the development and creation of new programming, including traditional animated series, original shorts, and original movies. He also runs the Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content (BRC), which was formed in 2014 and produces original series and content for digital platforms.

Prior to his role at Warner Bros. Animation, Register developed and produced many animated series for both Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. He began his animation career with Cartoon Network in 1994 and went on to run Cartoon Network Online, creating the company’s first website CartoonNetwork.com in 1998.

Friedman has previously held senior creative management positions at Nickelodeon, Noggin, TeenNick, Scratch (Viacom’s in-house Millennial innovation lab), Sprout and Universal Kids, and is the founder and president of Redhead Consulting, a brand creation and content development company focused on kids, teens and families. Her work in branding, inclusive storytelling and pro-social content has earned multiple Peabody, Beacon, Cable Ace and Creativity Awards.

Adams joined Warner Bros. Animation in 2009. He was promoted to General Manager in 2015, and again to EVP & General Manager in 2018 with oversight of all of the division’s non-production activities. He came to WBA after more than a decade of business affairs, legal and operations experience at leading companies in the animation industry, including DreamWorks Animation and Cookie Jar Entertainment.