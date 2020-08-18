‘Call The Midwife’: BBC/PBS Series Returns To Set For Slimmed-Down Season 10

Neal Street Productions has commenced filming on Season 10 of Call The Midwife after the BBC/PBS series was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC announced that production on the period drama has begun with a 2020 Christmas special before Season 10 is shot. Neal Street will make seven episodes instead of eight amid Covid-19 constraints.

The All3Media-owned producer has developed “comprehensive protocols” to get cameras rolling again, while a designated coronavirus supervisor has been hired to oversee safety procedures.

Call The Midwife, which is filmed at Longcross Studios, was meant to begin production on its latest season in the spring, but like virtually all major scripted content, it was blown off course by the pandemic.

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris said: “In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes.”

Creator Heidi Thomas added: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.”

The Christmas special will include the usual dose of festivities with a side-helping of drama. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, while Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth.

Call The Midwife is written by Thomas. Executive producers are Harris, Thomas and Ann Tricklebank. Mona Qureshi is the executive producer for the BBC, while Ann Tricklebank is the producer. The Christmas special and episode one will be directed by Syd Macartney. BBC Studios distribute the series internationally.