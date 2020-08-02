L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 23 New Deaths And 1,476 New Cases; California Hits 500,0000 Cases

A general view of the mobile drive-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at the Montebello Civic Center, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Montebello, CA.

UPDATE: After it was announced that California has become the first state in the country to hit 500,000 positive coronavirus cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 23 new deaths and 1,476 new cases of COVID-19.

Because some labs only report on weekdays, the new cases and reported deaths are lower during the weekends. L.A. Public Health has identified 192,167 positive cases of COVID-19 across L.A. County with a total of 4,692 deaths. Of the new cases reported Sunday, 68% occurred among individuals under the age of 50. The cumulative total of cases among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old is 60%.

PREVIOUS: California has become the first US state to hit 500,000 positive coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 9,000 people have died from coronavirus in California, and more than 6,000 people are in the hospital or an intensive care unit, according to state data published Friday morning.

Despite new restrictions on such indoor venues as movie theaters, bars and restaurants issued in mid-July by California Governor Gavin Newsom, the relentless numbers continue to rise.

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday that 50 more people died from coronavirus overnight, with 2,303 new cases reported. Across all areas of L.A. County, it brings the total to 190,693 cases and 4,669 deaths since the outbreak began.

New COVID-19 reported deaths remain higher than last week’s average of almost 38 new deaths a day.

Currently, there are 1,904 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus, 30% of which are in the ICU.

It is reported that 92% of of those who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

Los Angeles County is seeing a 10% positivity rate among the 1,779,000 individuals tested.

Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement: “The number of deaths we are seeing is a sad reminder of the devastation COVID-19 causes. We can save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by modifying our behavior when we are around others. Only by doing our part and working together can we reduce transmission to a lower rate that allows more people to get back to work and allows our children to return to their classrooms. Hopefully, as you make your decisions about how to spend this beautiful weekend, you will do so understanding your power to affect the health of the entire community.”