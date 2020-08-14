California Coronavirus Update: New Case Numbers Plummet, Lowest Daily Total In 7 Weeks

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday delivered some happy news to Californians, reported 7,934 new coronavirus infections on Friday. While that number is significantly lower than the 11,645 reported on Wednesday, it’s in line with the 7,085 new cases reported on That’s a lot less than the 11,645 reported on Wednesday. In fact, it looked a lot more like the 7,751 new cases reported on Monday.

Even better was the governor’s announcement that 4,429 of those cases were from the previously-reported data backlog. That means, he said, new cases in the state were actually only 3,505 on Friday. 6/16

Newsom said the state has been through 295,000 of the backlogged cases discovered thusfar. Friday would be the last day the state will have to report backlogged cases, according to the governor.

Related Story California Coronavirus Update: Daily COVID-19 Infections Count Sees Mysterious Swing One Day After Newsom Promised

The state saw a 19.9 percent decrease in hospitalizations over the past 14 days. There was a 14 percent decline in ICU occupants impacted by COVID-19.

“Even in the Central Valley,” said Newsom, “we’re seeing a rate of growth that’s beginning to decline.”

If these trends continue, the governor said schools will reopen “sooner rather than later.”

In the past few days, California’s new daily case numbers have swung wildly. California’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated on Thursday that the state had 7,085 new cases. That’s a lot less than the 11,645 reported on Wednesday. In fact, it looked a lot more like the 7,751 new cases reported on Monday, before the backlog numbers began showing.

Still, California’s infection rate and case numbers seem to be declining.

The state’s reported COVID-related death numbers, however, are not impacted by those errors. On Friday, the state saw an additional 188 deaths, putting it on the brink of 11,000 recorded coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. The exact number is 10,996.

Those numbers have remained stubbornly high as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and ICU use have declined. But deaths are a lagging indicator. That means that, as fewer patients require that critical care, so too will the number of fatalities from the virus drop.