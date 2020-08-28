California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Reveals Stricter, “Slower” COVID-19 Reopening Guidelines For Businesses And Schools

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would release modified reopening guidelines for counties in the state of California.

On Friday, he made good on that promise, revealing a new framework with four tiers with colors attached to them to indicate severity.

The governor described the new framework as “simple, stringent and slow.”

Case rates and test positivity rates will be the metrics that will determine movement within the tiers which, in terms of severity run from purple to red to orange to yellow. These categories replace the state watchlist that had previously dictated whether counties could reopen or would need to close.

State director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said case rates and positivity rates are the best, earliest numbers on which to base decisions before infections get too far down the road. See chart below.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It's simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county.

There will also be an “emergency brake” condition that can be employed if a county’s hospitalization numbers become worrisome. That brake cold be employed more quickly than the mandated watch periods mentioned below, said Ghaly. Newsom then affirmed that “that emergency brake is foundational.”

The governor said 87 percent of the state’s population currently falls into the purple category.

The state is also considering “equity” among populations as a factor.

One crucial aspect: Instead of 14 days with measurements below the mandated levels to move from one tier to another, it will now take 21 days. Counties will no longer have the ability apply for waivers. Finally, while the state will require 21 days in order to lift restrictions, it will only take 14 days of too-high numbers to move to a more restrictive state.

The first weekly assessment of counties’ numbers will come on September 8th. That is the first chance for counties to move from one tier to another. Furthermore, according to Ghaly, after a county moves from one tier to another, there is an additional two-week waiting period before schools can open.

Counties may employ more stringent guidelines that the state, but they cannot move to lower-level guidelines without state approval.

“We wanted to make adjustments based on input we’ve received from county heath experts and members of respective industries,” said Newsom.

In terms of COVID data reporting. on Friday, the state reported 5,329 new cases and 140 new deaths. Hospitalizations and ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients are likewise down.

Newsom said those numbers were a reminder that the virus has not gone away and that his announcement should not be seen as about “reopening the economy.” The governor indicated that, with flu season approaching, the state has a long way to go.

On Wednesday, a press release from the Department of Public Health began rolling out new guidance for in-person child supervision and limited instruction, targeted support services, and facilitation of distance learning in small group environments. The guidance is meant to help those programs to understand the required health and safety practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their settings.

Much of what’s new centers around learning “cohorts,” which are described as “a stable group of no more than 14 children or youth and no more than two supervising adults in a supervised environment in which supervising adults and children stay together for all activities — e.g., meals, recreation, etc. — and avoid contact with people outside of their group in the setting.” The guidance recommends groups smaller than 14 whenever possible.

Watch Newsom’s announcement below.