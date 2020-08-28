Caesar Cordova Dies: ‘Scarface’, ‘Carlito’s Way’ Actor Was 84

Caesar Cordova, a character actor whose long association with Al Pacino included appearances in Scarface and Carlito’s Way, died Aug. 26 of natural causes in Atlantic City. He was 84.

His death was announced by son Panchito Gomez, an actor whose credits include Selena, American Me and Hill Street Blues, with Deadline’s sister publication Variety first reporting the news.

Cordova first appeared with Pacino in 1969 in Broadway’s Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? The play marked the Broadway debut of the little-known Pacino. In Brian de Palma’s 1983 Scarface, Cordova played a lunch stand cook, and 10 years later played a barber in Carlito’s Way.

Other film credits include Where the Buffalo Roam (1980), Cutter’s Way (1981) and Nighthawks (1981). TV credits from the 1970s and ’80s include Toma, Kojak, Baretta, Police Woman, Cagney and Lacey and The A-Team.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York City, Cordova is survived by wife Gladys Gomez; sons Panchito Gomez, Luis Gomez and Jesse Cordova; and daughters Ana Sanchez Gomez, Elena Gomez Martinez, Damarys Cordova and Abigail Cordova.