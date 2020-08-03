CAA Signs Model And ‘Port Authority’ Actress Leyna Bloom

CAA has signed actress, model and activist Leyna Bloom.

Bloom became a prominent name in the New York City ballroom community as a member of the legendary House of Miyake-Mugler. In 2017, she went from serving face in ballroom to serving fierceness on the catwalk, becoming one of the few openly transgender models to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week. She also became the first transgender woman of color to appear in Vogue India.

She continued to break ground as the only transgender model to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya’s Fall/Winter collection.

Bloom pivoted to acting and made her big-screen debut in Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and competed in the Un Certain Regard competition. The film was backed by executive producer Martin Scorsese and, once again, Bloom made history as Port Authority was the first film in Cannes’ history to feature an openly trans woman of color in a leading role.

Bloom is managed by Kyle Dean at McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Damian Dominion from Dominion Capo Management.