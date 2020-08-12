CAA Agent Scott Greenberg Leaving To Become Manager & Partner At LBI Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Greenberg is leaving CAA to become a manager and partner at LBI Entertainment. He is making the move amicably from agent to manager and will join LBI principal Rick Yorn, a close friend and mentor since they were fraternity brothers at the University of Maryland, where Yorn gave Greenberg his pledge pin late one night as the pledge worked his way into Tau Kappa Epsilon. Greenberg will make the move after Labor Day.

Greenberg, who began working in the CAA mailroom 29 years ago, will be bringing a major infusion of A-list directors. They are still working out the details, but the clients who’ll be managed by Greenberg are expected to continue to be agented by CAA.

Said CAA President & Co-Chairman Richard Lovett: “Scott has been a valued member of the CAA family and an exceptional advocate for his clients for many years. We are thrilled to be able to continue working with him in his new role.”

Related Story Apple To Team With Paramount On Scorsese-DiCaprio-De Niro Drama 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

Those clients are expected to include Emancipation and Training Day helmer Antoine Fuqua, Wind River director and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan (co-managed with Elevate), Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy, Greyhound director Aaron Schneider, Jungle Cruise and Black Adam director Jaumet Collet-Serra, The Way Back exec producer/writer Brad Ingelsby, Borat writer/producer and Home Alone remake director Dan Mazer, Hilary director Nanette Burstein, Righteous Gemstones and Eastbound & Down exec producer Jody Hill, V For Vendetta director and Messiah director/exec producer James McTeigue, Wu Tang Clan pilot director Chris Robinson, 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Thor and I Am Legend scribe Mark Protosevich, and Adam & Aaron Nee, who just committed to direct Masters of the Universe.

Said LBI’s Yorn: Scott is one of the hardest working people I know. His work ethic is second to none. As hard as he works, he is even a better person. We have known each other since 1987. he once sent me an article about Mr. Ovitz in 1990. He inspired me! I also gave him his pledge pin in the middle of the night back in the day. Go Terps.”

Greenberg and Yorn long wanted to work together. When Greenberg moved to Hollywood after college, it was Yorn who picked him up at the airport and they were roommates for years as each was establishing themselves. They began talking about reuniting and worked it out over the past few months. The move provides a strong infusion of director clients to LBI, which reps Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Martin Scorsese, Zoe Saldana, Jonah Hill, Jessica Biehl, Justin Timberlake and many others.