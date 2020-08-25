Buzzfeed Inks First-Look Deal With Universal TV; Sets First Project With Jenna Bans & Erika Green

Buzzfeed is making an expanded push into television, signing a first-look deal with Universal TV, in which the studio will produce scripted content based on stories and original reporting published by the tech-powered media company.

The two entities have set their first project under the pact, with Jenna Bans, creator/executive producer of NBC/Uni TV’s Good Girls and writer Erika Green.

Written by Green, the project is inspired by Bim Adewunmi’s 2018 BuzzFeed News story “Meet the Women Who Are Building a Better Romance Industry”. It focuses on Black women who are trying to change the romance industry from the inside by challenging the old, predominantly white narratives of who gets to fall in love.

Bans executive produces with BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid. Karolina Waclawiak as co-executive producer and Charlotte Simms serves as producer.

“Not only is BuzzFeed the go-to source for pop culture information, their reporting on a wide array of topics continues to break new ground,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. “We’re looking forward to this dynamic new collaboration.”

“We are excited to join forces with UTV, an acclaimed studio with a proven track record producing series across network, cable and streaming platforms, to tap into the vast portfolio of BuzzFeed IP and elevate underrepresented voices,” said Charlotte Simms, TV Development Manager. “This partnership is the foundation for building a television presence for BuzzFeed with projects that leverage our global audiences, our award-winning journalism and engaging entertainment content, and our ability to drive awareness at scale.”

Buzzfeed produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world’s largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

In addition to Good Girls, which is heading into its fourth season, series produced by Universal Television include Russian Doll, Never Have I Ever, The Good Place, Master of None, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Amsterdam, as well as Dick Wolf’s Law & Order, Chicago and FBI franchises, and all of NBC’s successful late-night programs.