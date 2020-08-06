BTS Sets U.S. Premiere Date For ‘Break The Silence’ World Tour Film

BTS has set the United States premiere date for its fourth and latest film Break The Silence: The Movie. The music sensation’s next big-screen title will come to the U.S. Sept. 24, two weeks after limited screenings start in various global territories.

Break the Silence, starring band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, takes viewers and members of the ARMY fanbase behind the scenes of the Boy With Luv singers’ first international tour. Featuring backstage footage, Break the Silence: The Film will feature the seven artists sharing candid and personal moments with each other as they make various stops around the globe during their performance circuit.

Park Jun-soo will direct the world tour documentary, with Big Hit Three Sixty producing the title. The new film comes from Big Hit Entertainment with Trafalgar Releasing distributing.