Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Lionsgate Q1 Revenue Slides 16%, But Results Beat Analysts’ Estimates On Lower Costs, Library Boom

Got A Tip? Tip Us

BTS Sets U.S. Premiere Date For ‘Break The Silence’ World Tour Film

BTS
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

BTS has set the United States premiere date for its fourth and latest film Break The Silence: The Movie. The music sensation’s next big-screen title will come to the U.S. Sept. 24, two weeks after limited screenings start in various global territories.

Break the Silence, starring band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, takes viewers and members of the ARMY fanbase behind the scenes of the Boy With Luv singers’ first international tour. Featuring backstage footage, Break the Silence: The Film will feature the seven artists sharing candid and personal moments with each other as they make various stops around the globe during their performance circuit.

Park Jun-soo will direct the world tour documentary, with Big Hit Three Sixty producing the title. The new film comes from Big Hit Entertainment with Trafalgar Releasing distributing.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad