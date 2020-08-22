BTS Pop Group Breaks YouTube Record For Most-Viewed Premiere Video With ‘Dynamite’

Korean pop group BTS has broken the YouTube record for the most-viewed premiere video.

The service reports 3 million to 4 million fans tuned in live on Friday to see the new music video, the group’s first single in English, Dynamite. It is the most in the first 24 hours, topping fellow Korean pop group Blackpink, who had 1.65 million viewers on their June song debut, How You Like That.

Blackpink’s song also held the record for most views on the first day with 86.3 million views. It has now been surpassed by the new BTS song, which has more than 90 million views and counting.

This is the third time this year BTS has had a Top 10 in first-day music video views.