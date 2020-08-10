CAA’s Bryan Lourd Fills UCLA Symposium Keynote Spot Replacing Ex-WarnerMedia Chairman Bob Greenblatt

CAA’s Bryan Lourd will take over as the keynote speaker for the 44th Annual UCLA Entertainment Symposium Wednesday, replacing Bob Greenblatt, the former Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment.

In a virtual sit-down interview with powerhouse attorney Ken Ziffren, the uberagency Managing Partner and Co-Chairman will now be the yearly media conference’s marquee attraction in a session that goes online on August 12, at 5 p.m. PT. The 2020 installment of the UCLA Entertainment Symposium was originally scheduled for late March at the West L.A. campus, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Deadline exclusively reported.

In a case of unfortunate phrasing, in more ways than one, Greenblatt’s keynote was initially entitled “It’s the End of the World as We Know It – And We Feel Fine”

Greenblatt exited WarnerMedia in a major company shake-up on August 7, along with Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV and Keith Cocozza, EVP of Corporate Marketing and Communications. Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff took oversight of all network, film and TV studio and streaming assets.

Sponsored by the UCLA School of Law’s Ziffren Center for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law, the Annual Entertainment Symposium is usually a multi-day live gathering of top lawyers, industry executives, managers and producers. Students attending the event not only receive exposure to Hollywood’s top decision makers, but get some ULCA credit too.

Repositioned because of COVID-19 and public health restrictions on large scale gatherings in LA County, this year’s symposium has taken place as a series of webinars on successive Wednesdays, July 22 and 29, August 5 and concluding this week.

Greg Evans contributed to this report