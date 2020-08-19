‘Brother From Another’: Peacock’s First Sports Talk Show Pairs Michael Holley & Michael Smith

NBCUniversal’s rookie streamer Peacock has drafted its first original sports-talk show. Brother From Another with Holley and Smith features co-hosts and EPs Michael Holley and Michael Smith discussing the latest news across sport, culture, entertainment, and politics every weekday afternoon.

Holley and Smith met decades ago during their tenure at the Boston Globe, but Brother from Another is their first show together. It will premiere in September on Peacock’s new NBC Sports channel.

A host and columnist for NBC Sports Boston, Holley has written six New York Times bestsellers, he hosted sports talk radio at WEEI for 12 years and spent another dozen years working for daily newspapers. Smith has a 15-year tenure at ESPN, where he began as an NFL reporter and went on to co-host His & Hers and co-anchor SportsCenter.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Peacock family,” Smith said. “When coming up with our show’s name and thinking about the vibe we wanted to create, we kept coming back to just that — family — and to this brotherhood. … As in if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us.”

Said Holley: “Mike and I go back more than 20 years, so viewers will immediately sense our authenticity and honesty with one another. We became colleagues by covering similar events in sports. We became brothers when we shared our experiences in that space, as well as other aspects of our lives.”

Brother from Another is produced by NBC Sports.